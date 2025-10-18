403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Intensifies Endeavors To Host Gaza Rebuilding Conf. In Nov.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday Egypt is exerting utmost efforts, in cooperation with brothers and friends in the region and the world, to hastily organize in an international conference for early recovery and rebuilding Gaza due in Cairo.
Speaking in a joint news conference with Maldivian peer Abdulla Khaleel, Abdelatty said Egypt is planning to host the conference in November and the definite time will be determined after ending ongoing consultations with the US, European, Arab and Muslim partners.
The conference will focus on the early recovery including providing sheltering to vulnerable Palestinians, main services like health, sewage and drinking water and dealing with explosives, he noted.
He referred to communication condcuted with Palestinian President and agreement on determining the plan of rebuilding and assessing the size of destruction in the Strip after the escalation of the military operations last March.
Egypt is cooperating with European countries, Japan, and Arab and Muslim states to mobilize resources to meet the needs of Palestinians, he said.
The priority is to get rid of rubble and re-open roads to ensure the access of aid and start the early recovery projects, he stated.
Abdelatty pointed to the leading role played by Cairo in hosting Sharm El-Sheikh peace conference to end the war in Gaza.
He stressed the need to ensure the full flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza without any obstacles, including relief assistance, food supplies, and medical equipment.
He said about 50,000 injured Palestinians are suffering from severe wounds, which requires the urgent deployment of field hospitals and mobile clinics.
Egypt's hosting Sharm El-Sheikh summit on Gaza shows its commitment to continuing backing political solutions and achieving regional security, he said.
Egypt is planning to create a better future for Gazans and cement their existence on their land, he affirmed.
On Sudan, Egypt's top diplomat said Cairo is concerned with incidents in Sudan, indicating Egypt's efforts are focusing on ending the disastrous situations through a humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire to start an inclusive political process.
On international Quartet mediation, which includes Egypt, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, Abdelatty noted President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi invited the president of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to visit Egypt and discussed supporting the Sudanese state and its institutions, topped with Sudanese Armed Forces.
President Al-Sisi underlined the need of ending the war in Sudan and maintain the country's territorial integrity, he said.
Egypt is continuing its contacts with all parties so as to reach an urgent humanitarian truce in Sudan, he said.
He also stressed the need of entering food into all parts of El Fasher and Darfur and others, and stopping the flow of weapons to start the political process.
He noted that his talks with his Maldivian peer discussed developing ties between the two countries in all domains, in implementations of the two sides' leaders.
There is a robust base of developing commercial and economic relations, he said, referring that volume trade tripled during the last period, but they still below the level of distinguished ties.
Meanwhile, Khaleel said his visit to Cairo is a new push to strengthen relations and partnership between Egypt and The Maldives.
He revealed that he and Abdelatty focused on boosting investment and economic collaboration and other fields like education.
Scholarships gives to Maldives' students since 1942 have embodied the deep-rooted historic bonds between the two countries, he pointed out.
He said they agreed on boosting collaboration and coordination in international arenas, mainly within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the UNISCO.
He extolled Egypt's role in reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and hosting of Sharm El-Sheikh peace conference.
He affirmed backing Egypt's call for the establishment of a sovereign independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
aff
Speaking in a joint news conference with Maldivian peer Abdulla Khaleel, Abdelatty said Egypt is planning to host the conference in November and the definite time will be determined after ending ongoing consultations with the US, European, Arab and Muslim partners.
The conference will focus on the early recovery including providing sheltering to vulnerable Palestinians, main services like health, sewage and drinking water and dealing with explosives, he noted.
He referred to communication condcuted with Palestinian President and agreement on determining the plan of rebuilding and assessing the size of destruction in the Strip after the escalation of the military operations last March.
Egypt is cooperating with European countries, Japan, and Arab and Muslim states to mobilize resources to meet the needs of Palestinians, he said.
The priority is to get rid of rubble and re-open roads to ensure the access of aid and start the early recovery projects, he stated.
Abdelatty pointed to the leading role played by Cairo in hosting Sharm El-Sheikh peace conference to end the war in Gaza.
He stressed the need to ensure the full flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza without any obstacles, including relief assistance, food supplies, and medical equipment.
He said about 50,000 injured Palestinians are suffering from severe wounds, which requires the urgent deployment of field hospitals and mobile clinics.
Egypt's hosting Sharm El-Sheikh summit on Gaza shows its commitment to continuing backing political solutions and achieving regional security, he said.
Egypt is planning to create a better future for Gazans and cement their existence on their land, he affirmed.
On Sudan, Egypt's top diplomat said Cairo is concerned with incidents in Sudan, indicating Egypt's efforts are focusing on ending the disastrous situations through a humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire to start an inclusive political process.
On international Quartet mediation, which includes Egypt, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, Abdelatty noted President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi invited the president of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to visit Egypt and discussed supporting the Sudanese state and its institutions, topped with Sudanese Armed Forces.
President Al-Sisi underlined the need of ending the war in Sudan and maintain the country's territorial integrity, he said.
Egypt is continuing its contacts with all parties so as to reach an urgent humanitarian truce in Sudan, he said.
He also stressed the need of entering food into all parts of El Fasher and Darfur and others, and stopping the flow of weapons to start the political process.
He noted that his talks with his Maldivian peer discussed developing ties between the two countries in all domains, in implementations of the two sides' leaders.
There is a robust base of developing commercial and economic relations, he said, referring that volume trade tripled during the last period, but they still below the level of distinguished ties.
Meanwhile, Khaleel said his visit to Cairo is a new push to strengthen relations and partnership between Egypt and The Maldives.
He revealed that he and Abdelatty focused on boosting investment and economic collaboration and other fields like education.
Scholarships gives to Maldives' students since 1942 have embodied the deep-rooted historic bonds between the two countries, he pointed out.
He said they agreed on boosting collaboration and coordination in international arenas, mainly within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the UNISCO.
He extolled Egypt's role in reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and hosting of Sharm El-Sheikh peace conference.
He affirmed backing Egypt's call for the establishment of a sovereign independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment