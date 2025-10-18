403
Equate Finishes Beautifying 8 Bridges Across Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Beautification of eight causeways on the highways have been finalized as part of Equate Petrochemical initiative, Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah declared on Saturday.
Sheikh Humoud, the head of the urban development green initiatives committee, said during a tour of the greening sites that there were other identical initiatives by companies, individuals and cooperative societies for planting on main roads, inner roads and roundabouts.
He urged anyone interested in partaking in beautifying Kuwait to apply via the commission website: gov// or its accounts on X and Instagram, gudikuwait@.
Dr. Salman Al-Ajmi, Equate deputy president for technical services, affirmed Equate's advocacy of face-lifting the urban landscape.
He explained the natural decorations covered the intersection of Fahd Al-Ahmad Dahia with Al-Mangaf, the one between Regga and Mahboula, the bridge of Al-Fintas-Agailah, the causeway of Dahiat Jaber Al-Ali and Dahr, the bridge at the intersection between Dahr and Haddiya, Al-Adan Hospital causeway, King Fahad road bridge and this road's intersection with Hamad Al-Zuwair road. (end)
