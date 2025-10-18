Dubai Land Department Marks A Standout Presence At GITEX 2025, Driving Digital Transformation In Real Estate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 October 2025: Amid a rapidly evolving technological landscape shaping the cities of the future, Dubai Land DepartmentDDDddasa (DLD) concluded its participation at GITEX Global 2025, reaffirming its position as a leading government entity in smart real estate transformation, solidifying Dubai's position among the world's most digitally advanced cities.

Through a suite of pioneering initiatives and partnerships with leading global technology companies, DLD embodied its vision of transforming the customer experience into a fully integrated digital model, reflecting its commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, while aligning with the emirate's vision of building a data- and AI-driven economy.

Dubai Land Department's pavilion attracted wide attention from VIP figures across local, regional, and international entities, as well as experts, decision-makers, and influencers in the technology, real estate, and media sectors. It served as a key destination to explore the latest smart real estate applications developed by DLD. The pavilion transformed into an interactive space that showcased the reality of digital transformation in property registration and transaction services, introducing visitors to innovative tools that simplify procedures and enhance transparency and trust within the real estate business environment.

