Texas Mom's Son, 14, Is Begging To Gamble Online Like 'Everyone' At School. Dave Ramsey Thinks He's Exaggerating - But Data Shows She's Right To Worry

On a recent Ramsey Show call, Victoria from Texas asked how to handle her 14-year-old son's plea to use his own money for online gambling. She said the teen claimed everyone at school was doing it.

“He's lying,” host Dave Ramsey replied.“Not everyone is gambling. He's exaggerating because he's 14.” [1]



But he added that Victoria is right to be concerned.

“The second fastest-growing addiction in America is online gambling,” he said.“I've seen 32-year-olds lose $600,000, their marriages, their families, because they couldn't stop.”

So what can a concerned parent do?

Juvenile jackpots: How many minors are gambling online?

There's no exact tally of under-18 online gamblers in the U.S., but research paints a shocking picture.

In 2023, The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) surveyed over 3,500 18-22-year-olds and found that 58% of them had placed at least one sports bet. [2]

According to a 2022 study by the National Council on Problem Gambling, 60% of teens in the U.S. reported having gambled in the past year, 14% were at risk of developing a gambling problem - and up to 6% already had a serious addiction. [3]

Stephen Shapiro, director of the University of South Carolina's master's program in sports and entertainment marketing, told Healthbeat New York that teens are more vulnerable to online gambling because they're more comfortable using apps and have less financial literacy around the risks of debt. [4]

Diana Good, executive director of the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling, compares the legalization of gambling to the opioid crisis.

“I think we're only really seeing the beginning of what's going to happen, especially with our kids with problems,” she told Time magazine. [5]

Ramsey recommended that Victoria open her son's eyes to the troubling consequences using the hard facts.

“If it's sports betting, show him the data. UC San Diego studied over 700,000 online gamblers, 96% lost money. That's not opinion, that's math,” Ramsey said.“The house always wins. DraftKings can afford all those ads because you lose.”

Parents, he emphasized, must tie the lesson to love, not just rules, with a message like:

“There's no chance I'm letting you do something that will destroy your life. Just because 'everyone's doing it,' doesn't make it right.”

It's also important for parents to be aware of the factors turbo-charging youth gambling, and potential addiction:



All-day access. Betting barriers are gone because of smartphones and apps. One tap, one swipe, and the money can disappear quickly.

Marketing that speaks their language. Sports-betting ads are everywhere, during games and across social feeds and targets youth with flashy marketing.

Gaming's dark lure. Upload a cool skin, loot box [6] or in-game purchase? That's not just cosmetic, it's often chance-based spending. Young, male gamers are disproportionately drawn to these temptations. Risk culture made easy. Young men have long shown high rates of risk-taking; now, with legalized, mobile betting, they're a prime target.

How to talk about gambling with your kids

If you're a worried parent, don't freak out. Talk with your kids, and here's how you make your words stick [7]:

Start early and keep it age-appropriate. Explain how an in-game skin isn't a harmless cosmetic, it's a gamble with house odds.

Make it a conversation, not a lecture. Ask:“What games are you into? Ever been asked to bet? Heard ads on TikTok?”

Set the rules and stick to them. No gambling apps on their device. No credit-card access. Define this clearly in your family's tech agreement.

Show your math. Play the“$5 a day” game: $5 × 365 = $1,825 – what else could they spend that money on or save up for?

Watch for warning signs. Mood swings, secret apps, and lost money are all red flags. Do regular tech checks

Get help early. If you suspect trouble, call a helpline, or find a counselor. Early intervention works. Check out these resources for more support.

National Council on Problem Gambling. National helpline (1-800-GAMBLER) offers screening tools and referral services. Practical and confidential.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association A source for national data and local treatment directories if gambling crosses into serious behavioral health territory.

Gamblers Anonymous. Peer-run groups for both gamblers and families, all across the U.S.

There's no quick fix to solve a youth gambling issue. But armed with facts and open conversations, families like Victoria's can fight back.

