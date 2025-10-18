Nearly 80% Of US Workers Have Been Victims Of 'Career Catfishing' - What's Behind This Growing Issue And How To Vet Your Next Employer

Landing a new job should feel like a step forward. But if your new role turns out to be very different from what you were promised, you may have been“career catfished.” The term describes when a company misrepresents the job, company culture or compensation to lure in candidates - and it's happening a lot more often than you might think.

Nearly 80% of U.S. workers report being victims of this devastating trend, according to a Monster poll. Many said their job responsibilities were different from what was expected, felt the company culture was misrepresented, or discovered that the compensation or benefits package was overstated. (1)

On the flip side, 13% of workers admit to catfishing employers by exaggerating their skills or background, while 67% say they believe they work with someone who misrepresented themselves during hiring. (2)

As you navigate the job market, staying aware of potential career catfishing situations may help you avoid falling into a trap.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement - what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)

Must ReadThe financial fallout of a bad job switch

If you've been career catfished and find yourself needing to leave the job or at least restart your job search in the background, this course of action can have very real consequences on your financial situation.

Ideally, you'll have savings to lean on during your job search. But with one in three Americans reporting no emergency savings, according to an Empower survey, that safety net might not be there when you need it. (3)

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, it takes an average of 24.5 weeks, or around six months, to find a new job. (4) Since 37% of Americans can't afford an unexpected expense over $400, many Americans simply cannot afford to be jobless for months at a time. (5) Not to mention, missing out on 24.5 weeks of earnings would amount to around $29,300 in lost wages for a worker earning the median salary of $1,196 per week. (6) Even for workers with robust emergency savings, thousands of dollars in lost wages can derail carefully laid financial plans.

Beyond losing out on a salary coming in, leaving a job too soon often means leaving access to affordable healthcare behind. In terms of healthcare, job seekers might have to spend between $300 and $500 or more per month to maintain individual coverage. (7)

Read more: How much cash do you plan to keep on hand after you retire? Here are 3 of the biggest reasons you'll need a substantial stash of savings in retirement

How to vet your next employer

The best way to avoid getting career catfished is to get specific in interviews. Instead of asking broad questions like whether the company values“work-life balance,” ask for examples that reveal how those values show up day to day.



Company culture:“ Can you describe the last team event and how often they happen?”

Management style:“How often do managers meet one-on-one with direct reports?” or“How are workloads handled when someone takes time off?”

Workload and expectations:“What does success look like for this role in the first 90 days?”

Remote vs. in-office:“Can you share an example of someone who recently switched from in-office to remote successfully?” Career growth:“Can you give an example of someone recently promoted internally?”

These questions help you“show, not tell” whether a company's culture and structure match what you're looking for.

It's also recommended to do some outside vetting: read employee reviews, check LinkedIn for recent departures on the team, and pay attention to consistency between the recruiter, manager, and HR descriptions of the role.

Red flags to watch for

Sometimes, the warning signs are in the language employers use. Certain“positive” phrases can actually be subtle red flags:



“Fast-paced environment:” May mean long hours or burnout culture.

“We're like a family:” Could signal blurred boundaries or poor management structure.

“We wear many hats:” Often means unclear roles and limited resources.

“Flexible schedules:” Might translate to unpredictable workloads. “Hit the ground running:” Could mean little to no training or support.

Career catfishing can leave workers feeling stuck or financially strained, but being proactive can help you avoid it. Research the company thoroughly, ask pointed questions, and listen carefully to how managers describe the role.

Landing a new job will always come with some uncertainty, but if you approach it strategically, you can make sure your next big move really is a step forward.



Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

There's still a 35% chance of a recession hitting the American economy this year - protect your retirement savings with these 5 essential money moves ASAP This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

Monster (1 ), (2 ); Empower (3 ); U.S. Burea of Labor Statistics (4 ), (6 ); Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve (5 ); eHealth (7 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.