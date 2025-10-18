Bengaluru Traffic System Better Compared To Other Metro Cities: K'taka Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday that as compared to metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, the traffic system in Bengaluru is in a better condition.

Speaking after handing over 50 traffic patrol vehicles in front of Vidhana Soudha on behalf of the Bengaluru City Traffic Police, Parameshwara said that large companies and industries must contribute to the betterment of the people of the state.

"As per the rules, large industries are required to spend two per cent of their profits for public causes. Many companies are working in this direction.

The Minister noted that the state government also procures hundreds of vehicles every year for the police department.

This year 500 vehicles have been purchased, he said.

Earlier, a delegation of police officers was sent to London where the London Metropolitan Police introduced them to the functioning of their Command Centre.

"The facility was designed to respond effectively to accidents and emergencies. Inspired by this, a similar Command Centre has been established in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 26 crore. Police now respond to any emergency calls from the people within nine minutes," he added.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have also introduced a new initiative called the "BTP Astram e-Accident" application.

"Often, no one responds immediately during accidents, and getting insurance claims becomes difficult. To ease this burden, accident reports can now be filed through the e-Accident feature in the app, making the process more convenient," Parameshwara said.

He also praised the Bengaluru City Police for their effective work in curbing the drug menace.

Recently, in a single case, drugs worth Rs 24 crore were seized.

The police are regularly visiting schools and colleges to raise awareness among students and youth about the harmful effects of drugs, he added.

He said that heavy rains have caused potholes in the city, but repair works are underway.

Blaming the state government for political reasons is not fair, he remarked.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Tushar Girinath, State Director General of Police M.A. Saleem, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy were present.