Karur Stampede: TVK Credit Rs 20 Lakh Compensation Each To Families Of 39 Victims

Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) Nearly three weeks after the tragic stampede in Karur that claimed 41 lives, financial assistance of ₹20 lakh each-announced by the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor-turned-politician Vijay-has been credited to the bank accounts of 39 bereaved families.

The incident occurred on September 27 during a TVK event in Karur, where Vijay was addressing a massive gathering. Amid the heavy crowd and chaotic rush, 41 people, including children, were killed, and several others were injured.

The tragedy sent shockwaves across the nation and triggered widespread criticism of the organisers' crowd management. Following the incident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakhs each from the State government to the families of the deceased and an amount of ₹1lakh to the injured.

The TVK separately pledged a relief package of ₹20 lakh for every bereaved family and an amount of ₹2 lakh to each of the injured. Party sources confirmed on Saturday that the relief funds have now been credited to the bank accounts of 39 victims' families through online transfer.

However, it is reported that two families-those of Prithika and Chandra-are yet to receive the financial assistance. Party insiders claimed that the pending cases were due to incomplete documentation and assured that the remaining payments would be processed shortly.

The party's decision to transfer the aid before Vijay's personal visit was aimed at ensuring that the victims' families received immediate support.

According to reports, Vijay intends to meet the affected families in Karur after the Deepavali festival.

Meanwhile, the TVK leadership has instructed its cadres not to hold Deepavali celebrations in the party's name as a mark of respect to the victims. In a circular issued by TVK General Secretary N. Anand, local executives were directed to refrain from any public festivities or party-branded celebrations during the festive week.

The Karur tragedy continues to cast a shadow over the TVK's public outreach programmes. While the party maintains that the stampede was an“unfortunate accident,” questions over event safety, crowd control, and responsibility remain under discussion within political and administrative circles.