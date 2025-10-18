Qatar Youth Leaves For Bahrain Ahead Of 2025 Asian Youth Games
Qatar's Youth Beach Volleyball teams have departed for Bahrain to compete in the 2025 Asian Youth Games.
The Asian Youth Games will be held in Manama from October 22-31.
Representing Qatar are Ahmed Ziyad and Mousa Al Khair for the boys, and Selin Mahmoud with Suwar Al Asal for the girls.
Coaches Ferlandoz and Leonardo lead the squads, with physiotherapist Iman Salem and delegation head Mohammed Anbar accompanying them.
The event supports Qatar Volleyball Association's efforts to develop young talent through international exposure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment