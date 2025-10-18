Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Youth Leaves For Bahrain Ahead Of 2025 Asian Youth Games

2025-10-18 10:02:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar's Youth Beach Volleyball teams have departed for Bahrain to compete in the 2025 Asian Youth Games.

The Asian Youth Games will be held in Manama from October 22-31.

Representing Qatar are Ahmed Ziyad and Mousa Al Khair for the boys, and Selin Mahmoud with Suwar Al Asal for the girls.

Coaches Ferlandoz and Leonardo lead the squads, with physiotherapist Iman Salem and delegation head Mohammed Anbar accompanying them.

The event supports Qatar Volleyball Association's efforts to develop young talent through international exposure.

