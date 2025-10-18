Azerbaijan Draws With Israel In Amputee Football Nations League Match
The Azerbaijani side faced off against Israel at the Bayil Arena. The encounter proved to be a tightly contested one, with neither team managing to find the back of the net, ending in a goalless draw. Both sides demonstrated strong defensive play and determination, with several missed chances keeping the scoreline level until the final whistle.
This result follows Azerbaijan's impressive 3–0 victory over Belgium the previous day, a win that boosted the team's confidence and standings in the group. The national squad has shown remarkable progress and resilience throughout the tournament, reflecting the growing strength of amputee football in the country.
Azerbaijan will continue its campaign on October 19 with two crucial matches against the Netherlands and Ukraine. Victories in these games could secure the team a top spot in the group and a place in the next stage of the competition, as they aim to make their mark in European amputee football.
