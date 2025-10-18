403
Kuwait's CITRA: Protecting Digital Space Is Nat'l Responsibility
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Dr. Khaled Al-Zamel affirmed Saturday that protecting the digital space is a national responsibility akin to protecting land and maritime borders.
This came in during his speech at the Kuwait Cyber League Hackathon, organized by Dawrat in collaboration with Zain, with participation from students, enthusiasts, and professionals in the field.
He pointed out that the event aims to sharpen the generation's knowledge to safeguard personal and national digital assets, emphasizing that cybersecurity has become the first line of defense for nations.
For his part, CEO of Dawrat Mohammad Al-Suraye affirmed in a similar speech the importance of these initiatives in bringing youth together to develop their skills in cybersecurity to build a generation capable of facing cyberattacks.
The event includes cash prizes, with a chance for the winning teams to be nominated to participate in the regional cybersecurity competition in Egypt, with more than 20 countries. (end)
