Top Arab Innovator Winner To Emerge After Public Voting

QNA

Doha, Qatar: The public has been invited to start casting their votes for the winner of the Stars of Science Season 17 after the emergence of the top 3 finalists.

The public voting is opened on " " and will close on 23 October, at 6 PM Doha time.

The finalists emerged after weeks of intense competition driven by a shared mission: using innovation to solve real-world problems.



The finalists - Saudi Arabia's Razan Salem Bahabri, Algeria's Laid Dardabou, and Jordan's Mohammad AlShaikh Saleh - will now compete for the title of Top Arab Innovator.

The winner and runner-up will share the Grand Prize, while the winner will be decided by jury deliberation and public voting.

Throughout Stars of Science Season 17, supported and backed by the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) as ground facilitator and incubator, the finalists have transformed their ideas into working prototypes through a rigorous process of testing, mentorship, and collaboration.