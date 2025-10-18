403
China Sends Eighteen Satellites into Orbit to Challenge Starlink
(MENAFN) China successfully launched 18 communications satellites on Friday from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province, marking a major step in its race to build a global broadband internet network.
The plate-shaped satellites were lifted into orbit by a Long March 6A rocket in the afternoon and reached their designated orbital positions, according to media.
The launch is part of the Spacesail Constellation project, a Chinese commercial low-Earth orbit satellite network designed to offer high-speed, secure, and reliable broadband internet worldwide. Formerly known as the G60 network, the constellation is expected to eventually comprise over 10,000 satellites by 2030, media reported, citing Spacesail.
By the end of 2025, the first phase of the constellation will see 648 satellites deployed to establish the initial version of the network—widely viewed as China’s response to SpaceX’s Starlink.
Friday's mission marked China’s 64th space launch of the year and the 601st flight in the Long March rocket series.
