First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shared Post On Day Of Restoration Of Independence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, October 18 - To the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh –“Rebuild Karabakh”

Dear exhibition participants,

It is my sincere pleasure to welcome you to the opening of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh –“Rebuild Karabakh.”

This year, within the framework of...

14 October 2025, 1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.