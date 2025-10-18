403
Zelenskyy Calls Trump Talks Key to Ceasing Russia-Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday described his extensive, two-hour discussion with US President Donald Trump as a potential catalyst for bringing the Russia-Ukraine conflict “closer to an end.” The conversation covered critical topics including battlefield dynamics, long-range military capabilities, air defense systems, and diplomatic initiatives.
“Over two hours of a pointed conversation with the President of the United States that can really help bring this war closer to an end,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “We discussed all key issues – our positions on the battlefield, long-range capabilities and air defense, and, of course, diplomatic prospects.”
Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need for Moscow to cease its aggression: “Russia must end the aggression it started and continues to deliberately prolong,” while expressing hope that Washington will sustain pressure on Russia.
Prior to this, Zelenskyy detailed talks with European and NATO leaders to share insights from his meeting with Trump, stressing a unified mission to protect lives and bolster security throughout Europe. He spoke with leaders from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Poland, as well as European Union heads and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
“I shared details of my conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important issues. The main priority now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe,” Zelenskyy stated.
He noted that national security advisors from the involved nations will soon convene to coordinate their next steps, thanking allies for their ongoing support and solidarity.
The high-level discussions followed Zelenskyy’s White House meeting with Trump on Friday, where the Ukrainian leader endorsed Trump’s proposal that Moscow and Kyiv “stop where they are” and commence negotiations to resolve the conflict.
Zelenskyy called the session “productive,” citing talks on air defense, weapons manufacturing, and potential exchanges involving Tomahawk missiles and Ukrainian drones.
Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, declared that both Kyiv and Moscow “want to end the war” and revealed plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary to discuss a possible peace agreement.
The high-level discussions followed Zelenskyy’s White House meeting with Trump on Friday, where the Ukrainian leader endorsed Trump’s proposal that Moscow and Kyiv “stop where they are” and commence negotiations to resolve the conflict.
