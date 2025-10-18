GITEX GLOBAL 2025 Day 4: Cyber Resilience And Digital Sovereignty Take The Spotlight



Cybersecurity, AI trust, and quantum resilience headline Day 4 as global ministers, CISOs, and industry leaders redefine the foundations of digital security and economic transformation

High-level discussions with UAE Cyber Security Council, INTERPOL, global tech enterprises & startups explore national cyber strategies in a world of rising AI threats Global leaders unite to define the next intelligent economy through AI, data, robotics, and integrated infrastructures

Dubai, UAE – 16 October 2025: Day 4 of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 set another benchmark for digital collaboration as policymakers, cybersecurity leaders, and innovators convened to address the most pressing question of the intelligent age – how to secure a world powered by AI and data. While cybersecurity and resilience dominated the day's discourse, the show floor remained a convergence of cutting-edge innovation across AI, cloud, data centres, robotics, and quantum computing, underlining GITEX's unrivalled breadth and impact.

As digital transformation accelerates, speakers called for a unified global response that firmly plants security, ethics, and trust at the core of AI-driven progress. The 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL continues driving business transformation and investments until tomorrow, 17 October 2025, converging more than 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, 1,200 investors, and delegations from over 180 countries at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Across the exhibition halls, the momentum continued as cybersecurity leaders demonstrated how innovation and protection now go hand in hand.

Huawei commanded attention with a comprehensive showcase of 80+ solutions themed under 'All Intelligence,' which unites five transformative pillars shaping the intelligent economy – Accelerate Industrial Intelligence, Partner Park, Huawei Cloud, Intelligent Data Center, and Intelligent Campus. The company unveiled end-to-end industry solutions designed to accelerate national digital transformation for sovereign and hybrid deployments. With a view to enhancing knowledge exchange, Huawei also unveiled the ICT Skills Development Insights Report 2025 in partnership with UNESCO IITE at GITEX GLOBAL.

Demonstrations of AI-driven network automation, energy-efficient digital power systems, and advanced cybersecurity frameworks reinforced Huawei's leadership in building the digital foundations of smarter cities, resilient enterprises, and connected societies.

Critical infrastructure cybersecurity leader, OPSWAT presented its MetaDefender Optical Diode ensuring highly secure data transfer between OT/IT and the next-generation MetaDefender Kiosks, including Stand, Tower & Kiosks that offer advanced protection for critical assets.

Fortinet, a global leader in integrated AI-powered security solutions across networks, endpoints, and clouds, showcased its FortiGuard Incident Response & Readiness – a set of services that provide expert-led, intelligence-driven, and fully tailored support combining readiness, response, and continuous improvement under a predictable subscription model.

Crowdstrike presented Falcon platform, their flagship security solution. The cloud-native innovation has yielded a 98% reduction in critical vulnerabilities covering endpoint, cloud workloads, identity, data, and applications.

MoUs Strengthen Dubai's Cyber Infrastructure

On the MoU Stage, Dubai Municipality and Fortinet International signed a strategic agreement to advance the emirate's AI-enabled cybersecurity infrastructure, supporting the development of secure digital systems and public sector transformation.

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 enters its final day tomorrow, capping a week of shaping the future of AI, cybersecurity, cloud, quantum, data centres, mobility, biotech, digital health, and future energy.

With record crowds, groundbreaking product launches, and milestone business partnerships, GITEX GLOBAL is ready to conclude on a high note, before its milestone move to Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai in 2026, running from 7-11 December.

