Zelensky fails to obtain Tomahawk missiles
(MENAFN) The recent meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was reportedly tense, with Zelensky leaving without the long-range Tomahawk missiles he had hoped to obtain, according to reports.
Trump informed Zelensky that he does not intend to provide the missiles “at least for now,” as stated by sources familiar with the discussions. The talks, which lasted roughly two and a half hours, were described by one insider as “not easy” and by another as “bad.” At times, the conversation “got a bit emotional.”
”Nobody shouted, but Trump was tough,” one source said. The meeting concluded abruptly when Trump reportedly stated, “I think we’re done. Let’s see what happens next week,” seemingly alluding to forthcoming talks between the US and Russia.
Afterward, Zelensky declined to comment on the issue of Tomahawk deliveries, only noting that the US “does not want escalation.” Trump explained that supplying the missiles is challenging because the US must preserve its own stockpiles for national defense, while also recognizing that enabling Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory could heighten tensions.
Russia has cautioned against sending such weapons to Ukraine, arguing that they would “not change the situation on the battlefield” but could “severely undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement” and damage US-Russia relations.
Zelensky has been requesting Tomahawks—which can reach targets up to 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) away—for several weeks. He insists the missiles would be used strictly against military objectives to pressure Russia and advance peace efforts. Nevertheless, he has also warned of blackouts in border regions and parts of Moscow. Russian authorities have suggested that Ukraine might employ the missiles for “terrorist attacks.”
This White House meeting came shortly after a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which both sides indicated plans for a potential summit in Budapest, Hungary, in the near future.
