Georgia, ADB Explore New Energy And Infrastructure Projects
The meeting focused on current and future projects in the fields of energy, civil aviation, tourism, and other priority sectors. Particular attention was given to updating Georgia's energy sector development strategy and exploring opportunities for ADB's involvement, including in hydropower and other sustainable energy initiatives.
The parties also discussed cooperation in tourism and civil aviation. The minister noted the ongoing tender for the feasibility study of a new Tbilisi airport in Vaziani, as well as the preparation of the“Tourism Development Strategy 2035,” which outlines the country's vision and roadmap for the sector's growth.
Another key topic was ADB's support for Georgia's railway transport projects, which play a crucial role in strengthening the country's connectivity and regional trade links.
The discussions also touched upon the upcoming Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, marking its fifth edition on October 22–23. The ADB, a long-standing partner of the forum since its inception, will be represented this year by Vice President Yingming Yang.
