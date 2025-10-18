Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bannu Police Foil Terror Attack On Mazanga Checkpost, Three Militants Killed

Bannu Police Foil Terror Attack On Mazanga Checkpost, Three Militants Killed


2025-10-18 05:07:21
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district successfully foiled an attempted terror attack by militants of the proscribed terror outfit on Mazanga checkpost late Friday night.

According to security sources, three militants tried to target the Mazanga checkpost, located within the jurisdiction of Havid Police Station, using a rickshaw loaded with explosives. The police personnel on duty, noticing suspicious movement, signaled the rickshaw to stop.

When the driver ignored the warning, police opened fire, triggering a powerful explosion that killed all three militants on the spot.

Also Read: Mass Displacement in Central Kurram Amid Fears of Military Operation Against Militants

Fortunately, no police personnel were harmed in the incident. However, the blast caused minor damage to nearby houses due to its intensity.

DIG Bannu Region Sajjad Khan and DPO Bannu Saleem Abbas Kalachi praised the police personnel for their timely and courageous action, calling it a remarkable display of duty, bravery, and professionalism.

They reaffirmed that elements of Fitnatul Khawarij are enemies of the state and the public, and that police and law enforcement agencies will continue to thwart their cowardly acts of terrorism.

MENAFN18102025000189011041ID1110214040

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search