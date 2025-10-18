Bannu Police Foil Terror Attack On Mazanga Checkpost, Three Militants Killed

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district successfully foiled an attempted terror attack by militants of the proscribed terror outfit on Mazanga checkpost late Friday night.

According to security sources, three militants tried to target the Mazanga checkpost, located within the jurisdiction of Havid Police Station, using a rickshaw loaded with explosives. The police personnel on duty, noticing suspicious movement, signaled the rickshaw to stop.

When the driver ignored the warning, police opened fire, triggering a powerful explosion that killed all three militants on the spot.

Fortunately, no police personnel were harmed in the incident. However, the blast caused minor damage to nearby houses due to its intensity.

DIG Bannu Region Sajjad Khan and DPO Bannu Saleem Abbas Kalachi praised the police personnel for their timely and courageous action, calling it a remarkable display of duty, bravery, and professionalism.

They reaffirmed that elements of Fitnatul Khawarij are enemies of the state and the public, and that police and law enforcement agencies will continue to thwart their cowardly acts of terrorism.