President Ilham Aliyev: Investment Cooperation Between Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Is Strengthening

2025-10-18 05:07:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is also strengthening,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with Kazinform News Agency.

“Azerbaijani investments in Kazakhstan's economy have reached $225 million, while Kazakh investments in Azerbaijan total $136 million. These figures demonstrate both sides' mutual interest in long-term partnership and sustainable development,” the head of state added.

