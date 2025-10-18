Govt Monitors 54 Items As GST Cuts Benefit Consumers
New Delhi – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the benefits of GST reforms are reaching consumers in the form of reduced prices.
Addressing a press conference on GST Bachat Utsav, she said the government has been monitoring price cuts in 54 items across the country since the lower GST rates came into effect on September 22.
“GST rate reduction has resulted in increase of purchases. The consumption drive will continue,” Sitharaman said.ADVERTISEMENT
“We are convinced that on every such items benefits are being passed on by companies,” she added.
In case of some items, businesses have passed on to consumers higher than the weighted-average GST rate cut benefits.
Sitharaman said the Department of Consumer Affairs has received 3,169 complaints related to non-reduction in prices commensurate with GST cut. Of this, 3,075 complaints have been forwarded to nodal officers in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). Total 94 complaints have been resolved by the department.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment