22 Militants Killed In Dera Ismail Khan Intelligence Operation

2025-11-28 12:04:36
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

Security forces killed 22 militants in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan on 26 November, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military said the operation was launched after credible information indicated the presence of militants associated with the India-backed proxy group“Fitna al-Khawarij.”

During the raid, security forces effectively targeted the militant hideout, and following an intense exchange of fire, 22 militants were killed.

ISPR added that a clearance operation is still underway to eliminate any remaining militants receiving external support.

The military stated that the ongoing counterterrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam will continue until the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism is completely eradicated from the country.

MENAFN28112025000189011041ID1110408480



Tribal News Network

