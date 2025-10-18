Israel Warns Hamas To Comply With 20-Point Plan, Says 'Time Running Out'

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office has warned Hamas to comply with a 20-point ceasefire and disarmament plan, saying the group's time to fulfill its commitments is“running out.”

The statement came after a senior Hamas leader said the group would not agree to full disarmament, sparking renewed concerns over the future of the fragile truce.

In a document shared with Reuters, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas“must first release all hostages,” accusing the group of withholding the bodies of deceased captives.

“Hamas knows the locations of the bodies but has refused to hand them over. Under the agreement, it must disarm unconditionally, yet it has done nothing,” the statement said.

It added that the Israeli government expects full compliance with all clauses of the plan, warning that continued defiance could result in“decisive military measures.”

The latest warning underscores Israel's growing frustration with Hamas amid slow progress in implementing the truce, which was brokered by international mediators earlier this month.

Analysts say the situation could escalate again if Hamas fails to act soon, with both sides trading blame as international pressure mounts to preserve the ceasefire and avoid renewed fighting in Gaza.

