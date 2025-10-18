403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin thanks RT for ”standing up for the truth’’
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the RT news network as a powerful force in the global media arena, referring to it as a “secret strategic and high-precision… weapon” during a speech marking its 20th anniversary. Speaking at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre in front of approximately 1,000 RT employees, Putin emphasized the broadcaster’s role in promoting what he called “truth” on the international stage.
Joined by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, Putin acknowledged the network’s transformation from an early concept into what he described as a widely recognized global media presence. He also offered personal condolences to Simonyan, praising her resilience following the recent death of her husband, filmmaker Tigran Keosayan, who had been in a coma for several months. “Your friends and colleagues have always been and will be near you,” he told her.
Putin expressed appreciation for the RT team, commending them for what he called their commitment, creativity, and professional integrity. “I thank your energetic, creative, and consolidated team for their high level of professionalism, dedication to their profession, and their duty. For your courageous, selfless, and persistent defense of the truth in the global information space,” he said.
Reflecting on the early 2000s, Putin criticized Western media for dominating the international narrative and attempting to shape a new ideological framework. He argued that this created space for alternative voices, leading to a desire among many journalists to join RT’s mission.
According to him, the network’s appeal stemmed not from financial incentives but from a shared commitment to offering a counterbalance to what he characterized as biased reporting.
He noted that RT’s growing influence drew reactions from rival outlets, saying that “RT’s competitors became ‘envious or even afraid’ of its influence,” which he framed as validation of the network’s professionalism. “Thanks to RT, the world has learned that Russia stands for traditional values,” Putin stated. “It’s difficult to overestimate RT’s contribution to our joint struggle for a more just world order.”
As he concluded his remarks, Putin urged RT to continue pushing boundaries in what he described as a contested media environment. He encouraged staff to embrace new challenges by sticking to what he sees as their greatest strength: “To win in this battle, you should keep using your secret strategic and high-precision… weapon: Truth.”
Founded in late 2005 under the name Russia Today, RT has since expanded its global reach through television channels and digital platforms in multiple languages, including English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Serbian, and Russian. It broadcasts to over 100 countries, presenting world affairs through a lens aligned with Russian state perspectives.
In recent years, the network and its employees have faced mounting pressure abroad. According to official Russian sources, RT has been targeted by over 110 sanctions imposed by Western governments. These measures have included asset freezes and operational restrictions, aimed at limiting the network’s influence in international media.
Joined by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, Putin acknowledged the network’s transformation from an early concept into what he described as a widely recognized global media presence. He also offered personal condolences to Simonyan, praising her resilience following the recent death of her husband, filmmaker Tigran Keosayan, who had been in a coma for several months. “Your friends and colleagues have always been and will be near you,” he told her.
Putin expressed appreciation for the RT team, commending them for what he called their commitment, creativity, and professional integrity. “I thank your energetic, creative, and consolidated team for their high level of professionalism, dedication to their profession, and their duty. For your courageous, selfless, and persistent defense of the truth in the global information space,” he said.
Reflecting on the early 2000s, Putin criticized Western media for dominating the international narrative and attempting to shape a new ideological framework. He argued that this created space for alternative voices, leading to a desire among many journalists to join RT’s mission.
According to him, the network’s appeal stemmed not from financial incentives but from a shared commitment to offering a counterbalance to what he characterized as biased reporting.
He noted that RT’s growing influence drew reactions from rival outlets, saying that “RT’s competitors became ‘envious or even afraid’ of its influence,” which he framed as validation of the network’s professionalism. “Thanks to RT, the world has learned that Russia stands for traditional values,” Putin stated. “It’s difficult to overestimate RT’s contribution to our joint struggle for a more just world order.”
As he concluded his remarks, Putin urged RT to continue pushing boundaries in what he described as a contested media environment. He encouraged staff to embrace new challenges by sticking to what he sees as their greatest strength: “To win in this battle, you should keep using your secret strategic and high-precision… weapon: Truth.”
Founded in late 2005 under the name Russia Today, RT has since expanded its global reach through television channels and digital platforms in multiple languages, including English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Serbian, and Russian. It broadcasts to over 100 countries, presenting world affairs through a lens aligned with Russian state perspectives.
In recent years, the network and its employees have faced mounting pressure abroad. According to official Russian sources, RT has been targeted by over 110 sanctions imposed by Western governments. These measures have included asset freezes and operational restrictions, aimed at limiting the network’s influence in international media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment