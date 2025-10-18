Iran Calls On UN Member States To Descry Nullification Of Resolutions Aimed At Nation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has urged all member states of the United Nations (UN) to acknowledge that the six resolutions previously adopted by the UN Security Council against Iran have been annulled, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement, Trend reports.

The ministry urged all UN member states to hold their horses and steer clear of bringing back resolutions numbered 1696, 1737, 1747, 1803, 1835, and 1929, now that Resolution 2231 has run its course, which had been adopted by the UN Security Council with regard to Iran's nuclear program.

The statement also expressed Tehran's gratitude to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for acknowledging the expiration of Resolution 2231 in the declaration of its 19th Meeting of Foreign Ministers held in Uganda, and to the members of the“Friends of the UN Charter” group in New York for maintaining a consistent position on the issue.

“Iran reaffirms its commitment to diplomacy and emphasizes its legitimate rights and interests in all fields, including the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes,” the statement noted.

On September 26, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the initial text of a resolution submitted by Russia and China to extend the validity of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the“snapback” mechanism. At the meeting, four countries voted in favor of the resolution, nine countries voted against it, and two countries abstained. Thus, as of September 28, the UN Security Council resolutions against Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231. This resolution led to the repeal of six previous resolutions against Iran and the lifting of extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

According to Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, various stages are initiated upon a complaint by one of the states participating in the plan regarding a violation of the plan by another party. If these stages do not lead to a resolution, the complaining country may raise the issue with the UN Security Council. If Iran's complaint is filed and accepted by the UN Security Council, international sanctions against Iran may be reinstated. In addition, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action authorizes members of the UN Security Council to take military action against Iran.