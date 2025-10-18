Indian Missions Across Globe Celebrate Diwali, Showcasing Rich Cultural Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Oct 18 (IANS) Indian diplomatic missions worldwide on Saturday celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, reflecting India's vibrant cultural heritage and conveying the universal message of unity and harmony.

In Japan, students, faculty, and members of the Indian community, along with friends of India, came together to celebrate Diwali at Shimane University.

Addressing the celebration in a video message, R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of India in Tokyo, highlighted the growing friendship and cultural exchange between India and Japan.

Vice President of the university, Yoshimi Kataoka, also addressed the gathering.

According to the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, several Indian students and faculty across universities in Japan are celebrating Diwali, symbolising the enduring bond of friendship between the two nations.

Meanwhile, spreading the spirit of Diwali across borders, the Myanmar India Friendship Association and Indian diaspora organisations came together to celebrate Diwali at the National Theatre in Yangon on Friday evening, showcasing India's rich diversity and the message of unity, harmony, and brotherhood.

Additionally, in Hungary, as part of a lecture series, Hungarian students learning Hindi at the Amrita Sher-Gil Cultural Centre in the Indian Embassy in Budapest came together to celebrate the vibrant festival of Diwali.

"Through an engaging lecture and brief cultural performances, the event showcased the richness of Indian traditions -- lighting up the evening with learning, joy, and togetherness. A beautiful exchange of cultures and celebration of the Festival of Lights," the Embassy of India in Budapest posted on X.

In Fiji, the Police Headquarters in the capital city, Suva, celebrated Diwali, calling for renewed commitment to justice.

The celebration underscored the vital role of the Indo-Fijian and Indian community, which constitutes an important part of Fiji's population and diaspora.

Furthermore, in Dubai, the Indian Consul General Satish Sivan joined the inauguration of the Diwali Festival at Al Seef, extending warm wishes to the Indian Diaspora.