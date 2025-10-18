Kolkata Traffic Alert! Road Closures And Diversions Announced From Oct 2021 For Kali Puja

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Kolkata Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of Kali Puja on 20 October. Several roads in the city will be closed to vehicular traffic, while movement will be regulated on certain stretches. During the five-day Diwali celebration, Goddess Kali is worshipped twice Puja – once on Narak Chaturdashi and on the dark Amavasya night of Diwali.

According to belief, when devotees worship Goddess Kali they are liberated from fears, sufferings, and the influence of negative energies.

From 6 am on 20 October to 4 am on October 21:

The movement of all types of goods vehicles not carrying Kali Puja idol shall be prohibited on all city roads.

However, goods vehicles carrying essential and perishable items such as LPG, POL, oxygen, milk, medicine, vegetables, or fruits, among other things, shall be allowed.

Similarly, port-originated, port-related, or port-bound goods vehicles, and light goods vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 1,600 kg (such as TATA ACE, Mahindra Jeeto, Suzuki Super Carry, etc.) shall also be exempt from these restrictions.

These roads will be closed to all vehicular traffic except for property line vehicles, or as and when considered necessary by the police on duty:

Darbhukta Chatterjee Street, as and when considered necessaryBansya Charan Street, as and when considered necessarySurya Sannyasi Dey StreetS.N. Banerjee Road between Rani Rashmoni Road and R.A.K. Khan Road, as and when considered necessaryR.B. Avenue and Chittar Central Food between Sadashiv Road and Peary Mohan Roy Road, as and when considered necessaryRaja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani between Vyankateshwar Road and M.G. RoadRaja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani between M.G. Road and B.D.M. Saha RoadHrish Chandra Lane between Bichan Sarani and Hari Ghosh StreetMohon Ch. Sen Street between A.P.C. Roy Road and Bichan SaraniKeshab Chandra Street between Anumea Iyer Road and Karmayet Majumdar, as and when considered necessaryCollege Street / Bentinck Street from G.P. Road to Vivekananda Road, as and when considered necessaryMahatma Gandhi Road between Patherpore Road and Garden Reach Road, as and when considered necessaryPatherpore Road between Chandni Mondal Lane and Rahatkhana AvenueVehicular traffic will be regulated on these roads:Jadulal Mitra Road and Bhupendra Seth Street from north to southKailash Bose Street from east to westSaha/Sarojini Road from east to west, between Pratapaditya Road and Tollygunge RoadVivekananda Road/Tollygunge Road from Pratapaditya Road to Gopi Bagree Lane, vehicles shall be allowed to turn right into Tollygunge Railway RoadRousell Street from 12 pm shall be diverted along Ashis Ghosh Avenue – S.P. Mukherjee Road, as and when considered necessary

Buses shall be diverted from the crossing of College Street/M.G. Road or Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani/G.P. Road into G.P. Road / A.P.C. Roy Road – Vivekananda Road, and move along Saha/Mukherjee Road by left and right turns, as and when considered necessary

All buses bound for Tollygunge Road in Parliament Street, Jadulal Mitra Marg / Bentinck Street / B.D.M. Saha Road shall be diverted along Bentinck Street, A.P.C. Roy Road, Vivekananda Road, and turn left along Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani / G.P. Road into Bentinck Street

Vehicles on Bentinck Street / Rousell Street will be diverted from the eastern end of Howrah Bridge into Vivekananda Road / Saha Road

All buses via Eastern Fleet Road / Rousell Road shall start from 4 am instead of 6 am via Vivekananda Street

On October 20, S.N. Banerjee Road shall be diverted from R.A.K. Khan Road, as and when considered necessary by the police on duty

N.C. Street, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, C.R. Avenue to destination

Buses on S.N. Banerjee Road will be diverted from Moulali crossing, as and when considered necessary