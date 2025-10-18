Schwab Sees Surge In Crypto Engagement Despite ETF Withdrawals



US spot Bitcoin ETFs faced over $1.2 billion in weekly outflows amid a volatile crypto market.

BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust suffered the largest weekly outflow, losing $268.6 million.

Bitcoin's price dropped from over $115,000 to below $104,000, fueling ETF redemptions.

Charles Schwab sees rising client interest, with 20% of crypto ETFs owned by their clients. Market analysts suggest a potential recovery in Bitcoin's price later in October despite current declines.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The cryptocurrency market experienced significant volatility this week, marked by substantial outflows from Bitcoin ETFs and a notable decline in Bitcoin 's price. Despite these turbulent market conditions, traditional financial giants like Charles Schwab remain actively engaged in crypto and are preparing to expand their offerings. This dynamic underscores the ongoing transformation and increasing mainstream interest in blockchain-based assets.Crypto ETFs and Market Turbulence

Despite a challenging week for cryptocurrency assets, with US-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experiencing over $1.2 billion in net outflows, interest from traditional financial institutions continues to grow. The weight of investor withdrawals was driven by sharp declines in Bitcoin's price, which plunged from over $115,000 on Monday to a four-month low near $104,000 on Friday-a drop of more than $10,000.

The total outflow for Bitcoin ETFs in the week reached a staggering $1.22 billion, with only one minor inflow on Tuesday, reflecting heightened investor caution amid the turmoil. The largest outflow was from BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust, which lost $268.6 million, followed by Fidelity's fund with a $67.2 million decline, and Grayscale's GBTC with a $25 million outflow. Other ETFs experienced minimal or no flows on Friday.

Such outflows highlight the impact of recent Bitcoin price swings on institutional crypto products, underscoring ongoing uncertainty in the market.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs see red this week. Source: SoSoValue

Schwab's Growing Crypto Engagement

Charles Schwab has become one of the largest brokers actively involved in the crypto space, with CEO Rick Wurster revealing that clients own about 20% of all crypto ETFs in the U.S. He noted heightened activity levels, with visits to Schwab's crypto-related platforms surging by 90% over the past year.“It's a topic of high engagement,” Wurster commented.

Schwab currently offers Bitcoin futures and crypto ETFs and plans to introduce spot crypto trading by 2026, signaling a strategic move to deepen its involvement in blockchain investments.

Schwab CEO Rick Wurster discusses crypto ETFs. Source: Nate Geraci

A Red October for Bitcoin

Historically, Bitcoin has performed well in October, gaining value in ten out of twelve years. However, this October has bucked that trend, with Bitcoin losing approximately 6% so far, according to data from CoinGlass. Despite the current downward trend, analysts remain optimistic, suggesting that the latter half of the month could bring a rebound similar to previous years when bullish momentum resumed later in October.

Experts continue to monitor the market, emphasizing that the recent declines don't necessarily foretell a prolonged downturn, and that Bitcoin remains resilient in the face of short-term volatility.

