MP CM Blasts Congress During Kisan Sammelan In Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav blasted the opposition, using the word 'Nalayak' (worthless) for Congress leaders while addressing a large gathering of farmers at his residence in Bhopal on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering of more than 2500 farmers at his residence, the Chief Minister said the Congress did nothing to empower farmers during its regime for several decades, and now they are doing unnecessary drama to mislead the people.

While criticising the Congress's recent protest at Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal, Chief Minister Yadav termed the opposition as“Nalayak Congress.”

However, he further added, "Aisa bolne ka man karta hai, lekin bhansan me sudhar kar bolna padta hai (I feel like saying that, but have been careful during speech).

The Kisan Sammelan was organised to highlight Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (Price Difference Scheme) for soybean farmers, reintroduced after an eight-year hiatus following farmer demands for minimum support price (MSP) protection.

Madhya Pradesh, India's“soybean bowl” producing nearly 60 per cent of the nation's output across 66 lakh hectares, has seen prices plummet due to oversupply and erratic weather, with many farmers fetching below the MSP of Rs 5,328 per quintal.

Under the scheme, the government will calculate an average mandi rate and compensate the price gap directly into farmers' accounts via DBT (direct benefit transfer).

Addressing the gathering of farmers, the Chief Minister on this occasion also made several announcements for farmers, including a 90 per cent subsidy on solar pumps for farming.

Notably, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government is providing solar energy to farmers through initiatives like providing solar pumps, solarising agricultural feeders, and creating opportunities for farmers to generate and sell excess solar power.

The government has planned to provide solar pumps to millions of farmers, with some receiving them at a high subsidy or even free of cost, to reduce electricity bills and improve irrigation.