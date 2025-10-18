Residents Flee Amidst Coastal Flooding In Philippines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Doha, Qatar: Residents along the Pacific seaboard of the Philippines have fled their homes on Saturday following the landfall from Tropical Storm Fengshen, triggering warnings of coastal flooding.

The Philippines authorities said there are no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, with evacuations already carried out in hazard-prone areas and low-lying communities.

The storm had barrelled into the municipality of Gubat at the southeastern tip of the main island of Luzon late afternoon, with gusts of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles) an hour.



Fengshen will likely intensify before making a second landfall in central Luzon on Sunday, the weather office said.

About 27,000 residents of the province of Albay and nearby Catanduanes island moved to safer ground, and the evacuations are a well-rehearsed routine in a region that is often the first major landmass struck by cyclones, local disaster officials said.

The Philippines is hit by around 20 storms and typhoons each year, which routinely strike areas where millions of people live in poverty.