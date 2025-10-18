EDGE Entity ORYXLABS And UAE Cyber Security Council Release Regionwide Report



The 2025 State of the GCC Report focuses on trust and resilience in email authentication services The report benchmarks email server security across the GCC and provides recommendations to strengthen protection against phishing, spoofing, and other cyber threats

Abu Dhabi, UAE:October 2025 – EDGE entity ORYXLABS, a leading provider of digital risk protection and advanced cyber solutions, has partnered with the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) to jointly produce the State of the GCC Report, a landmark report on email server security. The report was released today during GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the annual technology and digital transformation event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The report provides a comprehensive technical analysis of email server security and authentication measures across the GCC, with special emphasis on building long-term resilience for government and industry.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the Cybersecurity Council, said:“The findings of this year's report reaffirm the GCC's growing alignment in strengthening digital trust. Email authentication remains a cornerstone of cyber resilience – protecting communications, enabling secure collaboration, and reinforcing confidence in our digital economies. The UAE Cyber Security Council will continue to foster cooperation across borders and sectors, ensuring that security and innovation progress hand in hand toward a safer, more trusted digital future.”

Rogério Lemos, CEO of ORYXLABS, stated:“As the GCC advances its digital transformation, secure communications are at the core of regional security. This report, jointly produced by ORYXLABS and CSC, reflects our commitment to protect and strengthen resilience at scale. We are proud to collaborate with the UAE Cyber Security Council and expand the reach of our technical insights.”

The second report of its kind, the 2025 State of the GCC Report provides data-driven insights from nearly 600,000 servers across the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. It highlights patterns in email security across the region and develops key recommendations for scaling the adoption of SPF, DKIM, and DMARC configurations.

ORYXLABS specialises in developing advanced software designed to continuously assess, monitor, protect, and enhance networked environments. Its award-winning products, including DNS FIREWALL and DISCOVERY, focus on key areas such as attack surface management, risk assessment, and DNS monitoring and protection.

