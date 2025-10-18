403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EDGE Entity ORYXLABS And UAE Cyber Security Council Release Regionwide Report
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The report provides a comprehensive technical analysis of email server security and authentication measures across the GCC, with special emphasis on building long-term resilience for government and industry. His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the Cybersecurity Council, said:“The findings of this year's report reaffirm the GCC's growing alignment in strengthening digital trust. Email authentication remains a cornerstone of cyber resilience – protecting communications, enabling secure collaboration, and reinforcing confidence in our digital economies. The UAE Cyber Security Council will continue to foster cooperation across borders and sectors, ensuring that security and innovation progress hand in hand toward a safer, more trusted digital future.” Rogério Lemos, CEO of ORYXLABS, stated:“As the GCC advances its digital transformation, secure communications are at the core of regional security. This report, jointly produced by ORYXLABS and CSC, reflects our commitment to protect and strengthen resilience at scale. We are proud to collaborate with the UAE Cyber Security Council and expand the reach of our technical insights.” The second report of its kind, the 2025 State of the GCC Report provides data-driven insights from nearly 600,000 servers across the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. It highlights patterns in email security across the region and develops key recommendations for scaling the adoption of SPF, DKIM, and DMARC configurations. ORYXLABS specialises in developing advanced software designed to continuously assess, monitor, protect, and enhance networked environments. Its award-winning products, including DNS FIREWALL and DISCOVERY, focus on key areas such as attack surface management, risk assessment, and DNS monitoring and protection. About EDGE: Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.
-
The 2025 State of the GCC Report focuses on trust and resilience in email authentication services
The report benchmarks email server security across the GCC and provides recommendations to strengthen protection against phishing, spoofing, and other cyber threats
The report provides a comprehensive technical analysis of email server security and authentication measures across the GCC, with special emphasis on building long-term resilience for government and industry. His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the Cybersecurity Council, said:“The findings of this year's report reaffirm the GCC's growing alignment in strengthening digital trust. Email authentication remains a cornerstone of cyber resilience – protecting communications, enabling secure collaboration, and reinforcing confidence in our digital economies. The UAE Cyber Security Council will continue to foster cooperation across borders and sectors, ensuring that security and innovation progress hand in hand toward a safer, more trusted digital future.” Rogério Lemos, CEO of ORYXLABS, stated:“As the GCC advances its digital transformation, secure communications are at the core of regional security. This report, jointly produced by ORYXLABS and CSC, reflects our commitment to protect and strengthen resilience at scale. We are proud to collaborate with the UAE Cyber Security Council and expand the reach of our technical insights.” The second report of its kind, the 2025 State of the GCC Report provides data-driven insights from nearly 600,000 servers across the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. It highlights patterns in email security across the region and develops key recommendations for scaling the adoption of SPF, DKIM, and DMARC configurations. ORYXLABS specialises in developing advanced software designed to continuously assess, monitor, protect, and enhance networked environments. Its award-winning products, including DNS FIREWALL and DISCOVERY, focus on key areas such as attack surface management, risk assessment, and DNS monitoring and protection. About EDGE: Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment