Qatar Advances In Oct FIFA Rankings
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari national football team has advanced to 52nd globally and 5th among both Arab and Asian teams, accumulating 1,461.6 points in the FIFA World Rankings for October. Meanwhile, Spain maintained its position at the top of the global rankings, while Argentina became second.
Qatar, the reigning AFC Asian Cup champion for the past two editions, booked its place in the 2026 World Cup finals in the US, Canada, and Mexico, after topping Group A in the Asian qualifying playoffs with four points as they defeated the UAE team 2-1 and drew 0-0 with Oman.
At the top of the FIFA World Rankings, Spain retained first place with 1,880.76 points, while Argentina moved up one spot to second with 1,872.43 points. France became third with 1,862.71 points, followed by England in fourth place with 1,824.3 points, while Portugal ranked fifth with 1,778 points. The Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Italy, and Germany completed the top ten.
Among Arab teams, Morocco remained the highest-ranked, sitting 12th globally with 1,710.11 points and leading African teams ahead of Senegal, which ranked 18th globally with 1,650.61 points. Egypt followed at 32nd globally (2nd among Arab teams and 3rd in Africa), while Algeria ranked 35th, Tunisia 43rd, Iraq 57th, and Saudi Arabia 58th.
In Asia, Japan retained its top spot, ranking 19th globally with 1,645.34 points. Iran followed in 21st, South Korea in 22nd, and Australia in 25th national football team
