Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers $9.55M 20-Unit Complex In Carlsbad Village
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) and James Carter, Senior Managing Partner / Broker represented the seller in the sale of a 20-unit value-add apartment community located in the heart of the coveted Carlsbad Village. The property, located at 975 Laguna Dr Carlsbad, CA 92008, is in one of San Diego's strongest markets for rental demand and is within close proximity to premium shops and restaurants, and the beach. The asset consists of thirteen (13) 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom 854sf units, six (6) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom 749sf units, and one (1) 2Bedroom / 2Bathroom 1,295sf unit. The property is situated on a 26,572sf lot with a 16,891sf building, and tenant amenities include direct access single-car garages, oversized yards, patios, and an onsite laundry facility.
"We procured multiple offers for this value-add legacy asset, ultimately leading to the highest sale price in Carlsbad Village this year." said La Bruna. The final closing price was $9,550,000.
