How Indian Fine Jewellery Is Finding A New Home In The Gulf

"I‭ ‬believe that gifting for Diwali should be mindful‭, ‬meaningful‭, ‬and personal‭. ‬I've never liked wasteful gifting‭ ‬–‭ ‬I'd rather not give a gift at all than do it for the sake of it‭,‬”‭ ‬says Ananya Malhotra‭, ‬founder of fine jewellery brand Ananya‭. ‬It should be noted that nothing in the jewellery designer's eponymous range of bracelets‭, ‬rings‭, ‬necklaces and earrings could be considered‭ ‬'wasteful'‭ ‬gifting‭. ‬I'd be utterly thrilled to receive any one of the bold‭, ‬yet feminine‭, ‬uniquely contemporary creations‭. ‬Each piece is designed with‭ ‬intention‭, ‬around stones chosen for their healing qualities‭. ‬“In Indian culture‭, ‬jewellery has always been more than just adornment‭ ‬–‭ ‬it marks life's most significant moments and carries profound symbolic value‭,‬”‭ ‬says Malhotra‭. ‬The brand's marquee collection‭, ‬'Chakra'‭, ‬is inspired by each energy centre‭, ‬harnessing stones such as turquoise‭, ‬associated with the mystical throat chakra to promote‭ ‬positive energy and communication‭. ‬Or tiger's eye‭, ‬shown here‭, ‬aligning the mystical root‭, ‬sacral and solar plexus chakra‭, ‬worn to ground its wearer and enhance confidence‭.‬‭ ‬Drawing from ancient principles of Ayurvedic medicine‭, ‬gemstones are said to influence emotional and physical health‭. ‬Lost your‭ ‬muse‭? ‬Try labradorite to boost artistic spirit‭. ‬Struggling with imposter syndrome‭? ‬Citrine is associated with self-worth‭. ‬And whether you buy into the healing and protection properties or not‭, ‬coloured gemstones are undeniably divine to behold.

“During Diwali‭, ‬people love to embrace colour‭, ‬and it's often when we see our most vibrant‭ ‬'Chakra'‭ ‬bracelets come to life‭,‬”‭ ‬Malhotra says‭. ‬“Pieces featuring ruby beads‭, ‬African jade and amethyst are especially popular‭. ‬Many associate colour with good fortune‭, ‬and we enjoy guiding clients towards pieces that align with their personal energy‭.‬”

Recommended For You

Earlier this month the brand exhibited at Jewels of the World in Riyadh's Four Seasons hotel‭, ‬one of a growing number of Indian jewellery specialists seeking refuge from tumultuous trade relations across the Pacific‭. ‬Nader Freiha‭, ‬Director of luxury jewellery publisher and organiser of Jewels of the World‭, ‬MPP Saudi Arabia‭, ‬says‭, ‬“Trump-era tariffs have led to more Indian brands shifting their focus toward the Middle East‭, ‬where customs duty is 5%‭, ‬compared‭ ‬to the 50%‭ ‬duty imposed on exports to the US‭.‬”

Over the four editions of Jewels of the World held in Saudi this year‭, ‬Freiha reports‭ ‬“huge demand”‭ ‬for Indian jewels‭. ‬“I believe what is so loved about the designs is the variety and fluidity‭; ‬from fine detailing‭, ‬use of uncut gemstones‭, ‬enamelling and lace-like detailing‭ ‬–‭ ‬the quality of handcrafting is impeccable‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭, ‬adding‭, ‬“there are strong cultural ties between the Gulf and India‭. ‬The elaborate and intricate designs of Indian jewellery and the vibrant‭, ‬regal and often‭ ‬'statement-making'‭ ‬aesthetic are highly appreciated by enthusiasts in the Middle East‭.‬”

Malhotra agrees that Ananya's clients across the GCC appreciate the artistry of Indian jewellery‭. ‬“The UAE has always had a special connection with the brand‭. ‬The designs‭, ‬colours‭, ‬and expressive gemstones resonate deeply with‭ ‬people who appreciate both beauty and meaning‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“India has always been synonymous with luxury and the finest craftsmanship‭. ‬Somewhere along the way‭, ‬I feel we lost sight of that‭ ‬heritage‭ ‬–‭ ‬which is why it's so refreshing to see the world once again appreciating everything India has to offer in fashion‭, ‬art‭, ‬and design‭,‬”‭ ‬Malhotra adds‭, ‬citing fashion designer Anamika Khanna's creations as a celebration of the rich tapestry of Indian craftsmanship‭.‬

This weekend‭, ‬the festival of Dhanteras heralds an auspicious day to buy gold and silver for Hindus at the start of Diwali‭. ‬Following a week in which gold prices hit record highs‭, ‬the stability of a pre-produced jewellery piece pay be more appealing than those subject to market fluctuations‭. ‬That said‭, ‬Malhotra returns to her mantra of looking to the real resonance of the festive season‭. ‬“For me‭, ‬Diwali has always been about its deeper meaning‭ ‬–‭ ‬a celebration of love and light triumphing over darkness‭. ‬Lighting diyas‭, ‬being surrounded by friends and family‭, ‬and feeling the energy and vibrancy of the occasion always fills me with warmth and joy‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬The jewels‭? ‬They're a happy bonus‭.‬