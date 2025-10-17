DEEP Robotics Launches The World's First All-Weather Humanoid Robot, DR02, With IP66 Rating, Stands Firm And Performs Well In Rain, Dust, And Extreme Temperatures

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Deep Robotics has unveiled the DR02, the world's first humanoid robot with an IP66 protection rating. This robot boasts exceptional motor performance and perception capabilities, is equipped with a high-performance computing unit, and features a modular design. It can break through the limitations of extreme and harsh environments, providing reliable and efficient intelligent solutions for various industrial scenarios such as security patrols and factory operations, thereby redefining the application boundaries of industrial-grade humanoid robots.

Why All-Weather Robots are an Industrial Necessity?

In practical applications, humanoid robots have long been constrained by their environmental adaptability. Issues of being "impractical to use, risky to deploy, and difficult to operate" have persistently troubled industry clients. Most currently available humanoid robot products primarily focus on optimizing locomotion or adapting to indoor scenarios. When faced with outdoor patrol requirements demanding rain and dust resistance, humid and dusty factory environments, or the low-temperature conditions of cold chain warehouses, they often grind to a halt due to inadequate protection of core components and limited temperature range adaptability.







Core Pain Points - DR02 Solution Comparison Table

Core Pain Points - DR02 Solution Comparison Table



This mismatch between the industry's need for continuous, stable operation in non-ideal environments - especially in unstructured industrial settings and security patrol scenarios - and the capabilities of existing products has become a core obstacle hindering the large-scale adoption of humanoid robots.







DR02 Body Features Excellent Water and Dust Resistance with IP66 Rating

DR02 Body Features Excellent Water and Dust Resistance with IP66 Rating



The launch of Deep Robotics' DR02 directly targets this industry pain point. Its entire unit possesses an IP66 rating, enabling complete dust ingress protection and withstanding powerful water jets. Coupled with an operating temperature range of -20°C to 55°C, it allows a humanoid robot, for the first time, to flexibly transition between scenarios like "dry factories - outdoor rain" and "low-temperature cold storage - high-temperature workshops." This directly shatters the conventional industry perception that humanoid robots are only suitable for structured indoor tasks.

175cm Human-like Stature + 10kg Arm Payload: DR02 Boasts Full-Scene Adaptability

If environmental adaptability is the entry ticket for industrial adoption, then motor performance and payload capacity tailored to human workspaces are the key to truly integrating humanoid robots into industries.







Comparison of Three Mainstream Commercial Humanoid Robots

Comparison of Three Mainstream Commercial Humanoid Robots









Deep Robotics' DR02 humanoid robot features an adult male-standard physique.

Deep Robotics' DR02 humanoid robot features an adult male-standard physique.



In terms of overall dimensions, the DR02 stands 175cm tall with an arm span of 68cm, closely matching the standard physique of an adult male. Since existing factory workbench heights, warehouse shelf spacing, and tool grip sizes are all designed based on human ergonomics, a robot with an anthropomorphic form factor can directly adapt to existing workspaces and tools without requiring scene modifications, significantly reducing the migration cost for industrial applications.







Key Specifications

Key Specifications



DR02 possesses strong bilateral arm payload capacity. Its 10kg operational payload allows it to perform tasks like handling components and passing tools. With a 20kg whole-body carrying capacity, it can transport security equipment or inspection instruments, comprehensively covering the practical needs of core scenarios such as security patrols and factory operations. It can replace humans in performing repetitive, high-intensity, or high-risk tasks.

In terms of locomotion performance, DR02 has a standard walking speed of 1.5m/s, matching the human walking pace and suitable for human-robot collaboration. Its maximum speed of 4m/s can meet emergency response needs in security patrols. Capabilities like climbing 25cm high stairs continuously and traversing 20° slopes effectively overcome terrain obstacles such as steps in factory workshops or outdoor ramps.

Modularity & High Compute Power: Solving Maintenance Challenges, Reserving Space for Intelligent Evolution

For large-scale application, humanoid robots must not only work but also be easy to maintain and capable of evolution. DR02 also reflects the company's pursuit of "long-term pragmatism" in maintenance and upgrades.

Addressing the pain point of "downtime equals loss" in industrial settings, DR02 adopts a modular quick-disconnect/quick-swap design. Core components like forearms, entire arms, and entire legs can be rapidly detached and replaced, with left and right arm/leg modules being interchangeable. If a component fails, there's no need to wait for factory repair; a spare module can be swapped on-site instantly. This reduces maintenance cycles that traditionally took days down to just hours, significantly lowering operational maintenance costs.







Representation of DR02 Humanoid Robot's Intelligent Perception System

Representation of DR02 Humanoid Robot's Intelligent Perception System



In terms of intelligent configuration, DR02 is equipped with a computing unit delivering up to 275 TOPS, providing powerful support for real-time data processing and complex task decision-making, enabling rapid response to environmental changes. A multi-sensor system comprising LiDAR, depth cameras, and wide-angle cameras forms a robust perception computing platform, accurately identifying obstacles and planning optimal paths.

This robust configuration not only supports DR02 in handling diverse and complex tasks but also allows for unlocking more advanced intelligence through subsequent software updates, realizing long-term value by becoming "smarter with use." This avoids product obsolescence due to rapid technological iteration, which is crucial for industrial equipment with lifecycles of 5-10 years.

Deepening Focus on Industry Track for 2.5 Years, Targeting 10,000 Units Shipment

The main theme in the robotics sector this year is industrial application. Teams still confined to the laboratory stage are facing certain financing challenges, while capital tends to favor promising companies with demonstrably deployable technology and replicable application scenarios.

In July 2025, Deep Robotics completed nearly RMB 500 million in financing, involving state-backed institutions like Fortune Capital and China Reform Fund, as well as renowned VCs such as InnoAngel Fund. As of October this year, Deep Robotics has cumulatively received 7 rounds of funding.

Currently, Deep Robotics' independently developed "X" and "DEEP Robotics LYNX" series robots have been deployed in over 600 application scenarios across 44 countries worldwide. These deployments span core sectors including power inspection, emergency firefighting, security patrols, education and research, entertainment experiences, industrial operation and maintenance, and construction surveying. Notably, the company holds a market share of approximately 85% in the power industry, over 90% in the firefighting sector, and its legged robots command an overall application scenario market share exceeding 80%.

Deep Robotics Founder and CEO, Zhu Qiuguo previously disclosed that the company's 2024 revenue surged by over 100% compared to 2023. He projected that its robot shipments would reach the 10,000-unit level in 2025, with the company having already expanded into markets across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

The ultimate value of humanoid robots lies in "replacing humans in performing unsuitable and hazardous work." The launch of DR02 has not only established the first concrete definition of an all-weather humanoid robot but has also offered a glimpse into the future application landscape for this technology. When humanoid robots can patrol through wind and rain, operate in dusty environments, and persist reliably across extreme high and low temperatures-truly liberating humans from dangerous, arduous, and repetitive labor-embodied intelligence will have finally transitioned from a technical concept into a tangible force driving industrial transformation.

Company: DEEP Robotics