Jackie Shroff, Rohit Shetty, Esha Deol & Bollywood Fraternity Attend Pankaj Dheer's Prayer Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) The Indian Film and Television Fraternity gathered in Mumbai on the 17th of October to pay their last respects to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who passed away a day ago.

A prayer meet was organised by the Dheer family, attended by several industry colleagues and friends, who came together to honour his memory and contributions to Hindi cinema. Among those present at the meet were filmmaker Rohit Shetty; actors Sharad Saxena, Suresh Oberoi, Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Tanvi Azmi, Mohit Raina, Aditya Pancholi, Mukesh Rishi, Puneet Issar, Ashok Pandit, and Mukesh Khanna, among others.

Also seen were Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Ramesh Taurani, actress Sheeba with her husband Akashdeep, Ranjeet, Rajat Bedi who came to offer teir last respects to the actor.

The gathering was an emotional one as colleagues remembered Dheer, a warm, dignified, and deeply respected figure in the industry. For the uninitiated, Pankaj Dheer was best known for his portrayal as Karna in B. R. Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat. The actor passed away on the 15th of October at the age of 68.

While the exact cause of his death remains uncertain, a few reports state that the actor had been battling cancer for some time and had undergone surgery. He was also undergoing treatment. Despite his illness, Dheer remained active at work. His career spanned over four decades, where Dheer worked extensively across film and television.

Apart from the television show Mahabharat, he was also known for his roles in popular television series like Chandrakanta, Bado Bahu, Sasural Simar Ka and others. In Bollywood, he delivered memorable performances in movies like Baadshah, Soldier, Zameen and others.

The actor is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer; son, Niketan Dheer; and daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar. Niketan Dheeris also an actor just like his father and is popularly known for his role in Chennai Express as 'Thangbali'.

Kratika Sengar, meanwhile, is an actress in the television industry. Pankaj Dheer was also a grandfather to his three-year-old granddaughter, Devika.

–IANS

rd/