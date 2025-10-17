Davis Commodities Evaluates USD 500 Million+ ESG Agri-Trade Expansion Across Asia And Africa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-based agricultural trading and digital finance company, disclosed today that it is evaluating an expansion strategy for its ESG-certified agri-trade ecosystem, potentially linking over USD 500 million in sustainable commodity flows across Asia and Africa within the next three years.

The assessment includes internal modeling of high-impact ESG verticals, enhanced trade infrastructure, and certification-aligned crop programs in climate-sensitive regions. These initiatives aim to strengthen Davis Commodities' positioning within next-generation sustainable supply chains.

Preliminary Projections Under Review

Key metrics under early-stage modeling include:



USD 500–750 million in ESG-certified commodity turnover potential, based on blended trade scenarios

Coverage of 12+ emerging-market trading corridors with verified sugar, rice, and sustainable oils

15%–25% efficiency gain projections via digitalized procurement and low-carbon transport protocols

Potential for USD 75 million+ incremental ESG revenue from certified supply across select markets Participating certification frameworks under consideration include Bonsucro, ISCC, and Rainforest Alliance



“Sustainable agriculture is no longer a niche-it's a necessity,” said Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities.“We are examining how ESG-aligned trading structures can unlock scalability and resilience while adapting to evolving market dynamics.”

Scenario Modeling and Strategic Engagement

The company is conducting internal analysis in partnership with regional commodity experts, certifiers, and technology consultants. Scenario modeling incorporates:



Predictive crop-yield analytics

ESG scoring overlays for trade eligibility Algorithmic routing across high-yield certified producers



No final structure, timeline, or operational commitment has been confirmed at this stage. All figures remain subject to ongoing feasibility assessments, regulatory clearance, and counterparty alignment.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: daviscl.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the fundraising plans of Davis Commodities Limited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as“believe,”“project,”“predict,”“budget,”“forecast,”“continue,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions or negative versions of those expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company's filings with the SEC identify and discuss other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Davis Commodities Limited assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

