Nirmal Kumar Minda Elected ASSOCHAM President, Amitabh Chaudhry To Be Senior Vice-President

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Uno Minda Group's Executive Chairman Nirmal Kumar Minda has taken over as President of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), while Axis Bank Managing Director and chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Chaudhry has been elected as the new senior Vice-President of the apex industry chamber, a statement said on Friday.

However, their appointment are subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Minda, with extensive experience in the auto industry, replaces Sorin Investment Fund founder and Chairman Sanjay Nayar, who completed his tenure. He is a dynamic leader and a pioneer in the auto component Industry who has made a significant contribution in shaping the auto industry supply chain over the last five decades.

"He ensured that innovation is right at the centre of the group, change is easily adopted, and the future thoroughly anticipated. With his customer-centricity and people-first approach, he has made a distinguished place for himself in the industry," the statement said.

Minda has been felicitated with several awards and accolades for his professional and social achievements, including EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Medium Category) and Best CEO by Business Today in the year 2019. He had also been honoured with the 'Haryana Ratna Award' for his outstanding professional and social achievements.

"It is an honour for me to be elected as the President of ASSOCHAM, an institution with a history of 105 years of service to the Nation. During my Presidency, my ASSOCHAM colleagues and I will work to strengthen and support the work of ASSOCHAM,” Minda said.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry, after being elected as Senior Vice President of the chamber, said: "ASSOCHAM would continue to be an active partner of the government in the endeavour of nation-building. We will play a proactive role in supporting the industry and in bridging the industry-government connection by delivering actionable feedback to the government on macro and sectoral trends."

Chaudhry has had a long and distinguished career spanning 38 years across various sectors in India and abroad. He leads Axis Group, a financial conglomerate, with a world-class leadership team and a clearly defined vision of fulfilling the aspirations of a new, resurgent India.

Before joining Axis Bank, Amitabh was the MD and CEO of HDFC Life.