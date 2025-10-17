403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Min: Deals Signed With 20 African Countries On Energy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday his country inked agreements with about 20 countries in Africa.
Turkiye and Africa share a joint vision on building an independent energy future, Bayraktar said in an augural speech during the Turkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum.
He referred to strengthening ties between Turkiye and Africa in all fields, including diplomacy, education, culture, trade and others.
Now many of these deals are being transferred into tangible projects that show relations based on mutual confidence and respect, he noted.
Turkiye and many African countries have huge potential in renewable energy, he stated.
He expressed readiness to cooperate with African partners to develop institutional skills and potential through sharing knowledge and technical training.
The two-day forum is featuring ministers and officials, along about 3,000 businesspersons from 54 Africana countries and Turkiye.
It focuses on some top sectors like agriculture, food, renewable energy, mining, logistic, digital techniques and others. (end)
ta
Turkiye and Africa share a joint vision on building an independent energy future, Bayraktar said in an augural speech during the Turkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum.
He referred to strengthening ties between Turkiye and Africa in all fields, including diplomacy, education, culture, trade and others.
Now many of these deals are being transferred into tangible projects that show relations based on mutual confidence and respect, he noted.
Turkiye and many African countries have huge potential in renewable energy, he stated.
He expressed readiness to cooperate with African partners to develop institutional skills and potential through sharing knowledge and technical training.
The two-day forum is featuring ministers and officials, along about 3,000 businesspersons from 54 Africana countries and Turkiye.
It focuses on some top sectors like agriculture, food, renewable energy, mining, logistic, digital techniques and others. (end)
ta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment