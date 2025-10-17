Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Min: Deals Signed With 20 African Countries On Energy


2025-10-17 10:05:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday his country inked agreements with about 20 countries in Africa.
Turkiye and Africa share a joint vision on building an independent energy future, Bayraktar said in an augural speech during the Turkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum.
He referred to strengthening ties between Turkiye and Africa in all fields, including diplomacy, education, culture, trade and others.
Now many of these deals are being transferred into tangible projects that show relations based on mutual confidence and respect, he noted.
Turkiye and many African countries have huge potential in renewable energy, he stated.
He expressed readiness to cooperate with African partners to develop institutional skills and potential through sharing knowledge and technical training.
The two-day forum is featuring ministers and officials, along about 3,000 businesspersons from 54 Africana countries and Turkiye.
It focuses on some top sectors like agriculture, food, renewable energy, mining, logistic, digital techniques and others. (end)
ta


MENAFN17102025000071011013ID1110211369

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search