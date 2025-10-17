Uzbekistan, Japan Eye New Heights In Silk Production And Innovation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Ilzat Kasimov, met with Yoshitsugu Minagawa, Director for Agriculture and Regional Development at Japan's Silk Road Foundation and former Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Japan, to discuss the expansion of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on the development of sericulture (silk production) in Uzbekistan, the deepening of agricultural collaboration, the implementation of joint projects, and the establishment of scientific and technological exchange programs. Specific proposals were presented on introducing advanced Japanese technologies to support Uzbekistan's agricultural sector.

The meeting also highlighted strengthening investment and research partnerships, including the creation of educational programs, innovation clusters, and research centers.

Following the talks, the Uzbek side invited the Japanese representatives to participate in the“Japan–Central Asia” Summit, scheduled for the end of 2025. Both parties agreed to collaborate on promoting joint projects and new initiatives in sericulture within the framework of the upcoming forum.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Japan has grown by 54 percent over the past five years, signaling a significant strengthening of economic and trade relations. Currently, 108 enterprises with Japanese investment are actively operating in Uzbekistan, implementing projects across multiple sectors, including industry, energy, education, and innovation.