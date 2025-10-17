403
Dubai Chambers Hosts Dubai-Estonia Business Seminar With Participation Of Minister Of Justice And Digital Affairs Of The Republic Of Estonia
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Discussions aimed at expanding trade and investment cooperation to capitalise on mutual opportunities
-
H.E. Liisa-Ly Pakosta:“The UAE is a nation turning ambition into action, creating an environment where Estonian expertise can contribute meaningfully to projects that are reshaping governance, business, and daily life.”
-
H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“The strong and growing relationship between Dubai and Estonia creates a solid foundation for advancing our shared economic goals.”
-
A total of 95 Estonian companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of H1 2025.
The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Estonia reached AED 542.3 million in 2024, recording year-on-year growth of 10%.
