Tealium Accelerates AI-Driven Customer Data Innovation In Collaboration With AWS At GITEX GLOBAL 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Tealium, the leading intelligent real-time data streaming platform together with Amazon Web Services (AWS), highlighted their joint capabilities at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the region's premier technology event at Dubai World Trade Centre. Both companies continue to work together following their global multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement last year, to help enterprises across the Middle East harness AI with trusted, real-time customer data.

At GITEX 2025, Tealium and AWS hosted a signing ceremony to strengthen their collaboration on localized data capabilities. With Tealium's platform running on AWS data centers in the UAE, customers benefit from improved latency, stronger compliance with local regulations, and the assurance that sensitive data remains within national borders.

By leveraging AWS's secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, Tealium empowers enterprises in the MEA region to optimize AI-driven data collection, management, and activation solutions. This foundation allows global brands to unify first-party data, build predictive models, and create personalized, scalable, and compliant interactions through the Customer Data Hub on AWS without time-consuming data wrangling. According to Tealium research, 81% of CDP users report gaining a competitive edge in AI initiatives, proving the value of building a solid data foundation.

, said:“In the UAE, AI adoption is scaling at a remarkable pace to become one of the world's leading digital economies, fueled by visionary initiatives such as its National AI Strategy 2031. At GITEX, we are showcasing how enterprises can move beyond experimentation and achieve measurable impact with dazzling experiences powered by real-time, privacy-compliant customer data. Together with AWS, Tealium is investing in the Middle East and Africa region to help organizations gain speed, compliance, and intelligence in their AI programs, unlocking growth, efficiency, and better customer engagement.”

Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Customer Data Platforms for two consecutive years, Tealium continues to set the standard for innovation, scalability, and global impact. The UAE is already positioned as one of the world's most AI-ready nations, with 80% of the country's professionals using AI tools regularly in their work. This environment provides fertile ground for enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Tealium and AWS experts are available atthroughout the event to meet with regional businesses, showcase solutions, and demonstrate how regional enterprises can leverage their joint capabilities to power AI initiatives responsibly and effectively.