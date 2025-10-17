Big Blow For Australia! Cameron Green Ruled Out Of India Odis, Labuschagne Recalled

Perth [Australia]: Australia have been dealt a massive blow with all-rounder Cameron Green ruled out of their upcoming three-match ODI series against India, batter Marnus Labuschagne called up as his replacement. Green experienced low-grade side soreness at training this week and will miss the series that commences in Perth on Sunday. He made 118 not out off 55 balls in Australia's last ODI, against South Africa in August, as per the ICC website.

Labuschagne Earns Recall After Strong Domestic Form

Labuschagne had initially been left out of the squad, but the right-hander earns a reprieve on the back of some good scores at the domestic level.

India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will commence with the 50-Over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.

Green's latest injury is a blow to Australia, given he only just returned to the bowling crease after a long battle with a back injury and is coming off a brilliant innings of 118* in his most recent ODI appearance for his country.

Labuschagne was dropped from the ODI squad ahead of the India series after lean returns over the last 12 months. But he has been the form player in the One-Day Cup for Queensland since posting scores of 130 off 118 against Victoria and 105 off 91 against Tasmania.

Short Recovery Expected Before Ashes

The setback is only considered minor and Green is expected to return at the domestic level later this month, ahead of the first Ashes Test against England next month, according to a Cricket Australia spokesperson.

"Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes," the spokesperson confirmed as per ICC.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Games two and three only: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)