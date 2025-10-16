SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TRUE, AKRO, PCH, ATXS On Behalf Of Shareholders
Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO)'s sale Novo Nordisk A/S. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Akero shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash, and a non-transferable Contingent Value Right entitling its holder to receive a cash payment of $6.00 per share upon full U.S. regulatory approval of efruxifermin by June 30, 2031. If you are an Akero shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH)'s sale to Rayonier Inc. for 1.7339 common shares of Rayonier for each share of common stock of PotlatchDeltic. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, PotlatchDeltic shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. If you are a PotlatchDeltic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS)'s sale to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.55 in cash per share and 0.59 shares of BioCryst common stock per share of Astria. If you are an Astria shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ....
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
