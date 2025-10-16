Calligraphy Of Peace:“Verses Of Salam” Exhibition Opens In Diyarbakır

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Verses of Salam Calligraphy Exhibition, which captivated audiences in Şanlıurfa, Bursa, Trabzon, Van, Kayseri, Konya, and Malatya in recent weeks, opened its doors to art lovers in Diyarbakır on October 11 as part of the Türkiye Culture Road Festival.

Hosted under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and sponsored by Ziraat Katılım, the exhibition was inaugurated at the Ziya Gökalp Manuscript Library, located within the historic Mesudiye Madrasa of the Diyarbakır Grand Mosque Complex.

The Verses of Salam exhibition, prepared by the Albayrak Group, takes inspiration from Quranic verses centered on the concept of “salam” - peace, safety, and harmony. This stop of the nationwide festival, deeply interwoven with Diyarbakır's historical and spiritual fabric, was not only an artistic showcase but also an homage to the shared heritage and brotherhood of Anatolia's civilizations.

At the opening ceremony, former Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Livestock Dr. Mehdi Eker emphasized the exhibition's symbolic meaning, saying:

“You have brought salam to Diyarbakır, and we say Aleykümselam. We thank the Albayrak Group for this exhibition. Diyarbakır is one of the pinnacle cities of Islamic civilization. Despite cloudy days, our hope is strong thanks to our President's resolve and vision for a terror-free Türkiye. Just as 1,400 years ago, Turks, Kurds, Arabs, and all brothers of this land will again spread peace and friendship across the horizons of the 21st century. This exhibition is, to me, a message of peace to that civilization and to a terror-free Türkiye.”

Albayrak Group, continuing its 11-year journey of calligraphy exhibitions, aims to build a bridge of friendship through art in every city it visits. Following last year's“Basmala” exhibition at the same venue, the Group returned to Diyarbakır this year with “Verses of Salam,” once again receiving great acclaim from visitors.

The exhibition features the works of master calligraphers Ali Toy and Sami Naddah, who shared insights into the spiritual dimensions of Islamic calligraphy and the meaning of the Verses of Salam. Inspired by verses such as“Allah calls to the Home of Peace” (Surah Yunus, 25) and“Peace be upon you - a word from a merciful Lord” (Surah Yasin), the exhibition invites visitors into a meditative and spiritual atmosphere that transcends artistic appreciation.

Set within the centuries-old Mesudiye Madrasa, a place where calligraphers, scholars, and students once practiced the art of writing, the exhibition also serves as a tribute to the enduring intellectual and artistic legacy of the region.

Bringing together sacred texts, traditional craftsmanship, and contemporary presentation, the Verses of Salam exhibition reaffirms the unifying message of peace that echoes through history and faith.

The exhibition at the Ziya Gökalp Manuscript Library will remain open to visitors free of charge from October 11 to 19, between 09:00 and 19:00 daily.