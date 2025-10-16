403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peralta Associates And Defense Partners With Non-Profit JVS Socal To Provide Veteran Jobs
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Peralta Associates and Defense, a leading provider of professional security and investigative services, is proud to announce its partnership with JVS SoCal (Jobs. Vision. Success) to deliver specialized security training and career placement opportunities for U.S. military veterans throughout California.
This collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to empowering veterans with meaningful employment, professional growth, and long-term career stability in the private security sector.
Under this initiative, JVS SoCal will connect qualified veterans to Peralta Associates and Defense's Security Officer Career Placement program, where participants will receive state-accredited Guard Card training, advanced defensive tactics instruction, and career placement support within the company's network of sites throughout California.
“Veterans possess the discipline, leadership, and situational awareness that define excellence in our industry,” said Eddie Peralta, Founder and CEO of Peralta Associates and Defense.“Through this partnership with JVS SoCal, we are not only offering training, we are building careers, restoring purpose, and giving veterans a direct pathway into meaningful, stable employment.”
The initiative will focus on equipping veterans with both the technical certifications and soft-skill development required to succeed in today's security environment, from executive protection and loss prevention to critical-infrastructure security.
“Our collaboration with Peralta Associates and Defense aligns perfectly with our mission to help individuals overcome barriers to employment and achieve self-sufficiency,” said a JVS SoCal spokesperson.“By combining Peralta's industry expertise with JVS SoCal's veteran outreach network, we are creating a lasting bridge between military service and civilian opportunity.”
Veterans enrolled in the program will have access to:
California BSIS-certified Guard Card training (including Powers to Arrest and Use of Force modules)
CPR - AED - First Aid Certification
Career placement and mentorship opportunities across California
Direct employment pipelines with Peralta Associates and Defense
Peralta Associates and Defense continues to uphold its GOLD Standard of accountability, transparency, and professional excellence, ensuring every graduate of the program represents the highest caliber of security professionalism.
About Peralta Associates and Defense
Peralta Associates and Defense is a California-based security and investigations firm specializing in executive protection, site security, and advanced training. Known for its“GOLD Standard” of service, the company operates across multiple U.S. states and emphasizes technology-driven accountability, officer development, and community safety.
About JVS SoCal (Jobs. Vision. Success)
Founded in 1931, JVS SoCal is a nonprofit organization that empowers individuals to achieve economic independence through sustainable employment. Serving thousands each year, JVS SoCal offers programs in career training, job placement, and business partnerships designed to strengthen the Southern California workforce.
This collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to empowering veterans with meaningful employment, professional growth, and long-term career stability in the private security sector.
Under this initiative, JVS SoCal will connect qualified veterans to Peralta Associates and Defense's Security Officer Career Placement program, where participants will receive state-accredited Guard Card training, advanced defensive tactics instruction, and career placement support within the company's network of sites throughout California.
“Veterans possess the discipline, leadership, and situational awareness that define excellence in our industry,” said Eddie Peralta, Founder and CEO of Peralta Associates and Defense.“Through this partnership with JVS SoCal, we are not only offering training, we are building careers, restoring purpose, and giving veterans a direct pathway into meaningful, stable employment.”
The initiative will focus on equipping veterans with both the technical certifications and soft-skill development required to succeed in today's security environment, from executive protection and loss prevention to critical-infrastructure security.
“Our collaboration with Peralta Associates and Defense aligns perfectly with our mission to help individuals overcome barriers to employment and achieve self-sufficiency,” said a JVS SoCal spokesperson.“By combining Peralta's industry expertise with JVS SoCal's veteran outreach network, we are creating a lasting bridge between military service and civilian opportunity.”
Veterans enrolled in the program will have access to:
California BSIS-certified Guard Card training (including Powers to Arrest and Use of Force modules)
CPR - AED - First Aid Certification
Career placement and mentorship opportunities across California
Direct employment pipelines with Peralta Associates and Defense
Peralta Associates and Defense continues to uphold its GOLD Standard of accountability, transparency, and professional excellence, ensuring every graduate of the program represents the highest caliber of security professionalism.
About Peralta Associates and Defense
Peralta Associates and Defense is a California-based security and investigations firm specializing in executive protection, site security, and advanced training. Known for its“GOLD Standard” of service, the company operates across multiple U.S. states and emphasizes technology-driven accountability, officer development, and community safety.
About JVS SoCal (Jobs. Vision. Success)
Founded in 1931, JVS SoCal is a nonprofit organization that empowers individuals to achieve economic independence through sustainable employment. Serving thousands each year, JVS SoCal offers programs in career training, job placement, and business partnerships designed to strengthen the Southern California workforce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment