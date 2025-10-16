All Bharatiyas Living In India Are Sanatani, Says Gwalior SP

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, Oct 16 (IANS) Gwalior City's Superintendent of Police (SP) Heena Khan, who chanted "Jai Jai Shri Ram" to calm the mob amid a fresh round of controversy escalated over the proposed installation of B.R. Ambedkar's statue, said that "all individuals living in India are Sanatani".

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, Khan said that a high-level meeting of senior police officials, including Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police of Gwalior region, had been held after a protest call from various political parties was announced.

She claimed that after multiple rounds of discussions, the situation was largely defused.

"Discussions were ongoing with the leaders of different parties and the situation was largely diffused. However, to ensure public safety and that daily activities of citizens were not affected, police forces were deployed," Khan told IANS.

Responding to her chanting "Jai Jai Shri Ram" during a face-off between a mob of protesting lawyers and police, Khan said, "If the God's name can bring peace, then I think it's very good."

She also added, "'Bharatvarsh me sabhi sanatani hai aur sabko apni bat rakhne ka adhikar hai' (All Bharatiyas are Sanatani and they all have right to express their views)."

Asked if she was angry when the mob confronted her and accused her of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma, Khan replied, "Not angry, but yes, I was saddened. We all live and work in this country and everyone has the right to express themselves. I was doing my duty. If taking God's name can bring calm, I think it's a good thing."

Gwalior became tense after a face-off between two groups of lawyers over the installation of Ambedkar's statue in the premises of the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The tension escalated on October 15 when supporters of former High Court Bar Association President Anil Mishra clashed with the police while heading to a temple for a "Holy Sunderkand" recital, a reading of a chapter in Ramayana.

The issue traces back to February this year when a proposal to install Ambedkar's statue at the Gwalior bench was submitted and subsequently approved by a committee of the High Court.

However, in March, a group of lawyers opposed to the move held a protest at the court premises, leading to clashes with another group of lawyers who supported the installation of Ambedkar's statue.

While Dalit organisations are in favour of Ambedkar's statue, another group wants to install the bust of B.N. Rao, a former justice and Constitutional expert, in the High Court's premises.