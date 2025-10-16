Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Mr. John Bathery to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Bathery brings more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including over 15 years in corporate development and strategic partnerships. He currently serves as Head of Global Business Development Operations & Externalization at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he has overseen pipeline and commercial divestitures, global alliance management, and integration of corporate transactions. Over his career, he has led and closed transactions with financial terms exceeding $60 billion across M&A, licensing, divestments, and collaborations.

Mr. Bathery's extensive background in evaluating preclinical and early-stage assets, structuring value-creating partnerships, and leading cross-functional global initiatives will be highly relevant as InMed advances both its INM-901 program for Alzheimer's disease and INM-089 program in Age-related Macular Degeneration ("AMD") toward clinical readiness and explores potential partnerships.

John Bathery commented:

"I am pleased to join InMed's Board at this pivotal stage in the Company's growth. The consistent positive results seen with INM-901 across multiple parameters are particularly encouraging and highlight the strength of InMed's research. I look forward to supporting the team as we advance InMed's programs and explore strategic opportunities to maximize their potential."

Additionally, the Company announced today that, due to increasing professional obligations, Mr. Bryan Baldasare has decided to not stand for re-election at the Company's December 18, 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Andrew Hull, Chairman of the Board of InMed, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome John to InMed's Board. His extensive deal-making expertise and proven ability to structure partnerships at the preclinical stage will be instrumental as we advance our development programs and pursue strategic collaborations. John's experience in global business development and corporate development will be a strong asset as we position the Company for future growth." Mr. Hull continued, "On behalf of the InMed team, I want to express our gratitude to Bryan for his significant contributions as a Director and Audit Chair over the past several years and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit .

