Bavuma Named In SA 'A' Squad For Second Game Against India 'A' Ahead Of Test Series
Bavuma was ruled out of South Africa's ongoing Tests against Pakistan, with a calf strain. He sustained the injury on the white-ball tour of England and will now play in the second game against India 'A', to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, from November 6-9.
After the red-ball games between India 'A' and South Africa 'A' happen from October 30 to November 9, the two teams will contest in a three-match 50-over series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot from November 13-19. Marques Ackerman will lead South Africa 'A' in both formats.
Spinner Kyle Simmonds has earned his maiden SA A call-up to the four-day side, while all-rounder Delano Potgieter has been included for the first time in the 50-over squad. The 50-over squad comprising of Proteas players Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, and Nqaba Peter.
Malibongwe Maketa will be the head coach for the red-ball games, while Wandile Gwavu will take charge for the 50-over matches.“We're looking forward to this tour and are eager to take on the challenge of competing against India in their own backyard. Our ability to play and bowl spin has improved significantly over the years, so playing in the subcontinent, which will be a first for many of the players, will be a good test.”:
“We're definitely up for it as a team. It's been a while since South Africa A last toured India, and playing there always demands adaptability and mental toughness. Gaining experience on subcontinent surfaces and learning to adapt to varying conditions, specially in the red-ball format, will be invaluable for our players as we continue to build towards future tours and potential Proteas opportunities,” said Gwavu in a statement.
South Africa 'A' head into the tour of India following a competitive tour against New Zealand A at home, where they clinched the one-day series 2-1, although they lost the four-day series 0-1.
The South Africa 'A' four-day squad will depart for Bengaluru from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on October 25, ahead of the first red-ball game happening from October 30 to November 2.
South Africa A Four-Day Squad against India A: - Marques Ackerman (captain), Temba Bavuma (second game only), Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren and Codi Yusuf
South Africa A One-Day squad against India A: Marques Ackerman (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Delano Potgieter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jason Smith and Codi Yusuf
