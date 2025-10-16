Diwali 2025 Special: Affordable DIY Decor Ideas To Add Luxurious Touch At Home

Diwali 2025 falls on October 20. Decorating your home is essential for the festival. Brighten your space with diyas and string lights. Discover these budget-friendly DIY decoration ideas to celebrate in style!

Place colorful candles in your home. You can find candle stands for 100-200 rupees on many sites. Bring one home, place candles on it, and light up your house.

For a colorful Diwali, use vibrant cushions. Covers are cheap, 80-200 rupees each. You can also make your own by stitching up an old Banarasi saree.

This time, use colorful diyas instead of plain ones inside and out. You can decorate around the rangoli with them or paint your own beautiful designs on plain diyas.

Create a floral rangoli inside and outside your home with marigold and rose petals. It brings positive energy and a lovely fragrance to your home.

Hang paintings on your walls. If your child paints, frame their art! You can also find beautiful macrame wall hangings for under 200 rupees to add a creative touch.