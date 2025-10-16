Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, Mexico Strengthen Collaboration on Fentanyl Trafficking

2025-10-16 04:19:42
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente in Washington to discuss collaborative initiatives aimed at tackling fentanyl smuggling, enhancing border security, and addressing other related matters, the State Department reported.

According to the department’s summary of the discussion, "The United States and Mexico continue to improve cooperation to advance our shared security goals, including dismantling foreign terrorist organizations that threaten both countries by trafficking fentanyl and weapons."

In addition to security concerns, the two officials shared perspectives on boosting economic growth throughout the region and working toward the resolution of unlawful immigration.

The State Department also cited Rubio, stating, “The United States views its partnership with Mexico as vital to addressing key challenges.”

